This sheep named Lovely is enthralled by classical music

This sweet gentle sheep, aptly named Lovely, absolutely adores classical music. I can't stop watching this video of her, hanging out with her sheep and goat friends, head tilted, completely enthralled by the music being played in her barn. She truly looks like she is listening to and appreciating the music, and it fills my heart with joy to witness!

Lovely and her friends are residents at "The Farmacy," a "mental wellness farm sanctuary" in Bear River, Nova Scotia, which owner Shelly the "Funny FarmHer" describes as "our Family of Farm Animals that will live out their lives with us forever." She goes on to explain:

The Animals love to engage in therapeutic healing for those desire to visit. We are not a petting zoo, but rather a healing Farm.

