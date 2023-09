A flock of sheep in Magnesia, Greece snuck into a greenhouse and scarfed down 600 pounds of marijuana cultivated for medical use.

According to thenewspaper.gr, the cannabis grow proprietor Yiannis Bourounis said (translated) that the stoned sheep were "jumping higher than goats."

I hope the sheeps' shenanigans didn't put Bourounis in a baaaaad mood. (Sorry.)

(UPI)