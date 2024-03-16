Upgrade your DIY projects with the Nix Mini 2's color-matching abilities, under $60 until tomorrow!

TL;DR: With the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, you scan any surface to find the ultimate shade match. It's a must for your home renovators and creatives, and for 48 hours, it's on sale for only $59.97 (reg. $99)!

Whether you're decorating your home or are involved in any creative industry, you know discovering the right color and matching it is crucial. Luckily, finding your favorite colors and organizing your preferences has never been easier than with this pre-calibrated color sensor that offers accurate matches every time!

The Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is a compact, ultra-portable device you can easily add to your home renovation or creative arsenal to help you identify colors and find perfect shade matches. While it usually costs $99, you can get it for an incredible price — just $59.97 through March 17. No coupon needed!

The Nix Mini 2 regularly receives raves from experts. Mashable calls it "an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism," while CNET praised its ease of use, noting "it doesn't require any work on your end." Let's hop into the details so you can see why it's so beloved!

Whether you're loving your local bistro's leather seat color or simply want to repaint a wall from yesteryear (we know how much you hate your kids' scribbles on the wall!), the Nix can match all surfaces, including vinyl, plastic, textiles, and more.

Just scan your desired surface, and you'll get a match to over 1000,000 name-brand paint colors or sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes. The Nix is also integrated with its proprietary app, allowing you to save color matches or color palettes so you can find them in the future or share them with others!

Whether you're a creative, repainting your walls, or someone who simply loves color, this device is designed to make accurate color-matching a reality!

Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for just $59.97 through March 17 at 11:59 PM Pacific. Hurry, you only have 48 hours to snag this price drop!

