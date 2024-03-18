Drug-using Musk relies on casual racism in Lemon interview

Don Lemon has released his full "got me fired" interview with Twitter's executive replacement for the fail whale, Elon Musk.
What a trainwreck! Don Lemon gave away most of the good parts, but there is some real awfulness we should have expected from Elon Musk. Some of the white supremacist bullshit Musk and his ex-girlfriend like to use to hand wave away their racism shows up in a comment about how "we're all descended from slaves." At least Lemon didn't let him get away with it, at least in the interview's context.
Lemon and Musk go on to argue about the presence of hate speech on X. Lemon points out a study that found anti-Semitic posts on X grew from June 2022 to February 2023. Musk responds by saying that study only "count the number of posts but not count the number of views."
Lemon then suggests X should take these posts down because "they're hateful" and "can lead to violence." Musk responds that Lemon "loves censorship" and that X will only remove content that's illegal. "You can sign up right now and do 100 things that are hateful, but if nobody reads it, it doesn't matter," Musk concludes.
The interview also goes over Musk's disagreement with companies' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, as well as his views on racism. Musk says the country should "move on" from a history of racism and that "we are all descended from slaves." ("Well not everyone was a slave," Lemon responds.)