Drug-using Musk relies on casual racism in Lemon interview

Don Lemon has released his full "got me fired" interview with Twitter's executive replacement for the fail whale, Elon Musk.

What a trainwreck! Don Lemon gave away most of the good parts, but there is some real awfulness we should have expected from Elon Musk. Some of the white supremacist bullshit Musk and his ex-girlfriend like to use to hand wave away their racism shows up in a comment about how "we're all descended from slaves." At least Lemon didn't let him get away with it, at least in the interview's context.