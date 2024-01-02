Amid her custody battle with Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk, Claire "Grimes" Boucher openly admits she is "proud of white culture," and this helps teach their children to be "brave."

The "Genesis" singer, who has come under fire lately for "liking" Nazi memes on X, instead explained that she will "ride always for the beauty and ingenuity of all humans."

"I'm called a Nazi because I happily am proud of white culture. But every day I think fondly of the brown king Cyrus the Great who invented the first ever empire, and the Japanese icon Murasaki Shikibu who wrote the first novel ever," she tweeted on New Year's Eve.

"What if humans just loved each other?…"

When one follower responded telling the musician that it wasn't a "motherly statement" because it's "provocative," Grimes responded, "I want my children to be brave and think of all humans, not just themselves. So I feel fine saying this. Western history ignores its lineage.

"The idea that white ppl r superior can only exist if u ignore history."