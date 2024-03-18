"I'm not a climate change guy," says a guy about to lose his home to climate change

CNN interviews a gentleman who does not realize he has already lost, and it is just a matter of time before his home is swallowed by the sea.

Last week, we shared the story of a strip of homes in Salisbury, Massachusetts, that saw $600k of barrier defense sand washed away in 3 days of storms. Here is a CNN interview with one of the homeowners, a professed climate change denier staring climate change in the face.

Even on the best of days, the environment is working to destroy his home. While many man-made buildings are older than current-era humans, entire societies have disappeared beneath the waves. Maybe he should spend some of his wealth on a trip to Alexandria, or Rancho Palos Verdes.