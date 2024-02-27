Massachusetts Republican running on a platform to "exile all Jews"

Running for a spot on the Massachusetts Republican Party's State Committee is an unabashed Nazi.

Lori Kauffman loves Hitler and Kanye, and hates Jewish people. If the people in her Boston district elect her to this committee job, she wants to be sure they know she intends to use her power for evil.

"Don't forget I'll likely get voted into office on March 5," Lori Kauffman posted to her X account over the weekend. "Long term goals are to ban same sex marriage (never should have been legalized) and trans will be illegal. Yes illegal. I will also exile all Jews."

According to the local Boston outlet Universal Hub, Kauffman, who is from Dorchester and running in the First Suffolk District in the RSC, "divides her love between Kanye West and Hitler … and blames a Covid-19 shot for giving her stage-4 brain cancer." She has posted a meme of herself holding a pay phone with the words, "Hi, Hitler? It's 2024 here and we're requesting your assistance."