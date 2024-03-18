This 5-in-1 power pack is great for those of us who always have dead devices

TL;DR: If all of your devices are constantly on life support, this portable power pack can help. It offers five charging solutions in one powerful punch and is on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $119)!

It's the wild west out there, and your smoking guns are in the form of phones and tablets. If you're without your favorite tech, you're pretty much a sitting duck in a big bad world. In 2012, you would (maybe!) be totally fine without it all, but in 2024, you're more than likely to go into SOS mode.

To avoid a total tech meltdown and keep your precious devices juiced up for whatever life throws at you, this 5-in-1 Multi-Device Power Pack is here to help. This power pack offers five charging solutions in one portable design and is now on sale for only $69.99 (reg. $119)!

Perfect for travelers and daily commuters alike, this power pack's 10,000mAh battery can give your smartphone, tablet, and other devices extra life multiple times. Its 15W MagSafe charging is compatible with Qi-enabled devices, though it's important to note that only iPhone 12 and newer are designed with the required magnets to attach correctly.

Need a little extra cushion? The two extra ports will give you just that. The Lightning cable can charge Apple devices, and the USB-C cable can power up Androids and newer MacBooks. All five of your communication squares are juiced up and ready to work hard for you!

Another bonus? PD-enabled devices can even get another life or two — extra quickly. The USB-C port can charge PD-enabled devices 50% in just 30 minutes. And even if you're charging the power pack, it can still charge your devices while its getting extra juice!

Because safety is an all-time important feature, the power pack also features overcharge protection, battery over-discharge protection, overcurrent protection, short circuit protection, over-discharge voltage protection, and over-temperature protection, so there's no concern for any funny business.

Say goodbye to inconvenient low-battery notifications with the 5-in-1 Multi-Device Power Pack, now just $69.99 for a limited time!

