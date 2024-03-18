This button remote for Apple TV makes it easier to control for only $40!

TL;DR: Yes, Apple TVs are all the rage and are awesome. However, their remotes aren't so much. Control your Apple TV more easily with a traditional button remote, now only $39.99 for a limited time!

Okay, so you finally jumped the fence and joined #AppleNation when you bought your Apple TV. It makes your fave action heroes almost pop out of the screen and makes movie soundtracks sound unreal (we're just a little jealous!). But in all its glory, there's just one little thing you don't love: the remote!

No hate to the Apple TV remote—it's sleek and aesthetically pleasing. However, for the old-timers out there (we're looking at you, Mom!) and other nostalgic users who just want an easier-to-use remote, the Apple TV's standard remote option isn't for them. It can be pesky and hard to use for those of us who aren't as tech-savvy. Fortunately, this Apple TV-compatible button remote lets you maneuver around with ease, and it's only $39.99 for a limited time.

This button remote brings back the seamless usability of TV remotes from yesteryear while allowing you to stream movies and shows with the innovation of the Apple TV. It's a hybrid Bluetooth and infrared remote, allowing you to pair easily with impressive range while offering strong control of your TV, soundbar, volume, and more.

Seamlessly navigate through your Apple TV's music apps, streaming apps, and more like a boss — no more fiddling around with the pesky standard Apple TV remote! You can use this button remote with your Apple TV and most other brands of TVs, soundbars, and receivers. Pause, fast-forward, or rewind your fave Netflix or Max content with no effort at all. You can even switch through apps with this button remote's "P DOWN" or double-tap "UP" to close apps that get stuck.

Enjoy a more intuitive Apple TV experience when you switch out the standard remote for this traditional one!

Grab this Button Remote for Apple TV for just $39.99 for a limited time.

