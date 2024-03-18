Trump demands that Jewish Americans agree with him

If a Jewish person in America doesn't think the way Donald Trump wants them to, they are self-hating anti-semites, says the self-loving anti-semite.

I was raised Jewish. My parents are Jewish, but I do not identify as a Jew any longer. It doesn't stop my parents. I do not love Israel, and I believe its government is a total garbage fire. Israel's government being a complete disaster is not why I do not identify as a Jewish person. Donald Trump is a giant ass, and I disagree with everything about him, but that is because I am an American who loves Democracy. Trump and his supporters are clear about his being a campaign of vengeance, which stands against everything I was taught the Jewish religion was about when they attempted to co-opt me. Jews who support Trump are broken, from what I can tell.

Mr. Trump made his remarks in an interview published online on Monday with Sebastian Gorka, a former White House aide for Mr. Trump who now hosts a conservative talk radio program. Mr. Gorka asked Mr. Trump about criticism that prominent Democrats — including President Biden and Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader — had levied against Benjamin Netanyahu, the right-wing prime minister of Israel. "I actually think they hate Israel," Mr. Trump replied. Mr. Gorka agreed. "Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion," Mr. Trump added later. "They hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed." New York Times

I do like hamentashen.