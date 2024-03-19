Chief Flight Attendant Patrick returns to Soarin' Over California

Fan favorite Patrick Warburton made a very special visit to Disney California Adventure's Soarin' Over California.

These lucky fans got an incredible surprise:

"It's just magical to see how beloved Soarin' Over California still is after all of these years," Patrick shared. "I can remember my first trip to Disneyland at the age of five and I continue to be a huge Disney fan, so to be part of a Disney attraction that has lasted this long has just been such a sweet and wonderful thing for me."

"Getting to surprise guests today was super fun, and it's great to see the impact that this safety intro has made for the past 23 years and how people still love it. It was such a blast getting to be the Chief Flight Attendant for Soarin' Over California once again!"