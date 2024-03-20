Practice your golf game at home with this virtual simulator, now under $200!

TL;DR: Upgrade your golf game and impress your buddies this spring when you practice with the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator. It can analyze your swing and give you improvement feedback for only $199.97 through March 24!

No game of golf is ever the same. Each course is different, and of course, you can't account for the day's weather. Still, there is a way to refine your swing, even when you can't hit the green. The practice you need can happen with the right virtual golf trainer!

Consider the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator, which can carefully analyze your moves for you and give you the data you need to improve. It's the next best thing to being out on the course! And while it usually costs $399, through March 24, you can get it for only $199.97.

Here's how it works: You can hook up TruGolf's EG Connect Software to your television, which lets you access over 100 3D-rendered golf courses, four driving ranges, 13 chip and putt ranges, and more modeled after famous real-life ones. Select your dream green, and then start to play! You can "hit" the virtual ball with the special swing trainer, which is weighted to feel like a true golf club in your hand.

Then, the TruGolf Simulator can carefully analyze your swing and offer detailed feedback about the club and ball that you'll need to understand better what you're doing right in golf — and where you can improve. Metrics include club face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, club path, and more. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, there's something for you to learn!

While the main purpose is to practice your swing, it's also just so fun to do a virtual game of golf. You can "play" on simulated versions of actual golf courses around the world to practice for competition or fun (Augusta National Golf Club, anyone?). There are even mini games you can play and challenges you can complete, adding to the fun factor. It's a great hobby you can do from the comfort of your living room!

Bring the joy of golf anywhere and work your way to your best swing possible.

Get the TruGolf Mini Golf simulator for just $199.97 through March 24 at 11:59 PM Pacific. No coupon needed!

StackSocial prices subject to change