Capture super cool views with the iSpyPen Pro and save $48

TL;DR: Record high-quality video and audio with the fully functional iSpyPen Pro for only $149.97 (Reg. $198), saving $48, until March 24.

Ever wanted to have a James Bond moment without having to actually train in martial arts and learn to drive a stick shift? Meet the iSpyPen Pro.

This isn't just any pen that you might find laying around the office; it's a full-blown HD camera ninja doubling as an innocuous writing instrument. And through March 24, it's on sale for $149.97.

This little marvel packs a 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution punch, making your videos look so crisp, you'll swear you're watching a movie. It's exactly what Harriet the Spy would have used to scribble in her notebook (yes, it's a fully functional pen) while simultaneously recording the Boy with the Purple Socks do something only the Boy with the Purple Socks would do — so she could write about in full detail later.

Plus, this pen isn't just about pretty pictures; it's also got an audio recorder. With a hefty 128GB of storage, you can record up to 75 minutes on a single charge. And for the detail-oriented spies among us, it even gives your footage a timestamp.

As if being the star of your own spy movie wasn't enough, this gadget has graced the airwaves of WFLA News Channel, Fox, NBC, iHeartRadio, and more. So, why settle for a pen that only writes when you can have one that captures life's unscripted moments in full HD?

Get a 2021 model iSpyPen PRO, complete with an adapter and battery, on sale until 11:59 PM PST on March 24 for only $149.97 (Reg. $198), saving $48.

StackSocial prices subject to change.