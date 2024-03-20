Couple gets so intoxicated on Florida beach, they pass out and lose their children (video)

A couple was arrested on a Daytona beach after they got so intoxicated, they passed out and lost their children.

When an anonymous bystander noticed the grade-school kids were unsupervised, they called the police, who arrived to find the Georgia pair so zonked out, an officer had to shout at the top of their lungs to wake the two up.

And it wasn't until an officer asked more than once if they had children with them that it began to register with the couple that the kids — a boy and a girl — were no longer around.

The man, 27-year-old Timothy Stephens, then staggered toward the ocean, wondering if that's where the little ones went. But nope.

Fortunately, the children were later found in a swimming pool at a nearby hotel, unaccompanied, of course. But not before the drunken gentleman tried to make a run for it, only to face plant into a hard patch of sand, knocking him out and sending him to the hospital. On the bright side, the spill left a colorful shiner to spiff up his mug shot. (See police body cam video below, posted by WESH2.)

From WESH2:

Deputies were able to locate Stephens and his fiancé, Alyssia Langley, sleeping on a towel on a Daytona beach. Deputies say there were two chairs set up around them, as well as various children's beach toys, but there were no children in the area. Deputies say they also located several empty cans of beer, a glass bottle of Crown Royal whiskey and other unsealed alcoholic beverages. … Stephens was placed under arrest for two counts of child neglect and possession of alcohol on the beach. While deputies attempted to gather more information from Stephens, they said he unexpectedly ran away. During the pursuit, deputies say Stephens tripped and landed in the hard, packed sand. He had to be transported to a local hospital after becoming unconscious. "He's so messed up that he gets about 20 feet before his face plants handcuffed," said Chitwood. "I mean, it's just sometimes you just can't make this stuff up." According to the arrest affidavit, Langley was also arrested for child neglect.

Top image: Volusia County Sheriff's office