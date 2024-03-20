Watch as an adult baby reacts to being told "no" (video)

Watch Ajay Thakore, CEO of Doctor Multimedia and driver of a very expensive boat, make a giant ass of himself.

Told "no," flashy boat owner Ajay Thakore embarrassed himself. Threatening the dock worker's life, throwing $100 bills into the water, and showing off his ass, Thakore really wanted to park his boat. Someone caught it on video:

Thakore issued a non-pology through his company's PR department about how the minor misunderstanding (an asshole thinking he could park someplace,) SOMEHOW escalated into a very one-sided argument that involved their CEO baring his ass:

Thakore, through his public relations team, told CBS8 in a statement that his altercation with Holt was "regrettable." "What started as a minor misunderstanding escalated into an argument, and I apologize for my actions and to those who witnessed the unfortunate exchange," the statement said. Thakore did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI. Business Insider

Reddit has found another instance of Mr. Thakore making local waves.