Capitol rioter who attacked police officers gets 63 months: another MAGA hero goes to prison

Donald Trump and his delusional MAGA supporters often tout their strong support for law enforcement. However, this support vanishes when MAGA cultists themselves turn violent against law enforcement when it suits their agenda, as evidenced by the recent sentencing of Jeffrey Sabol, a Colorado geophysicist convicted of attacking officers during the January 6th Capitol breach.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C., Sabol traveled from Colorado to attend Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, armed with a helmet, trauma kit, knife, and zip ties. Following the rally, Sabol joined rioters confronting police at the Capitol, where he physically assaulted officers and assisted in dragging an officer into the mob to be beaten.

The release states that Sabol "used such force in wresting the baton away from the officer's grasp that the officer's torso was lifted off the ground." He then helped rioters drag another officer down steps and "into the mob, where the rioters beat the officer with a flagpole and a baton."

In the aftermath, Sabol attempted to destroy evidence and flee to Switzerland before being arrested. He has now been sentenced to 63 months in prison for his actions.

Meanwhile, Trump calls the violent January 6 insurrectionists "hostages" and vows to release the ones who've been imprisoned if he's elected President.

