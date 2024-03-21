Judge Engoron slaps Trump org again

Looking to stop the Trump organization from engaging in more "dirty business," Judge Engoron has granted the court-appointed monitor even more control.

Overseeing the application of Justice in the New York fraud case against Donald Trump and his cohort, New York State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron expanded the duties of the court-appointed monitor, former Federal Judge Barbara Jones, to include day-to-day operations. Perhaps this is an attempt to see what is truly going on with Trump's inability to raise funds to pay his penalties or post bond while he appeals, or it may just be in response to their continued dirty dealing.