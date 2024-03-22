Beetlejuice followup sees the triumphant return of Michael Keaton

The first trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim Burton's followup to his 1988 classic, doesn't show a whole lot. We get to see that rumors of Jenna Ortega's role in the film following her previous collaboration with Burton in Wednesday are, indeed, correct- but it's the return of Michael Keaton (previously at Boing Boing) in the title role after 36 years that's the real draw. Amazingly, he doesn't seem to have lost a step- and the look is flawless, as one might expect.

All those other vital details – plot, other characters, the inconsequential stuff – will presumably be revealed ahead of the movie's September release date.

One can only hope that the next one, presumably titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, won't take another 40 years, lest we want an uncanny AI version of Keaton taking over the role instead.