Los Angeles man sues women over negative Facebook dating group posts

A Los Angeles man is taking a group of women to court over their Facebook posts about him. Stewart Lucas Murrey is suing members of the "Are We Dating The Same Guy?" group, claiming they've been spreading vicious lies about him online.

The private Facebook group, which has chapters across the country, is a virtual water cooler where women dish about the dating scene and warn each other about potential bad apples. But Murrey says the woman have gone too far, accusing him of everything from murder to extortion, and even suggesting he's hiding sexually transmitted diseases.

Two of the defendants, Olivia Burger and Vanessa Valdes, say they had the misfortune of matching with Murrey on Tinder and Hinge, respectively. While Burger found him to be a conspiracy-obsessed blowhard, Valdes says she was bombarded with creepy messages after a brief interaction.

From CBS News:

Berger recounted her unique and unpleasant experience in her response. "I want to emphasize that I had never had a date like this. Ever," Berger said. Prior to Berger's interaction with Murrey, Vanessa Valdes who had come across him on a dating application, also contributed to the discussion. She expressed concern over Murrey's continued presence on dating platforms after experiencing what she described as harassment. In her post, Valdes shared disturbing messages Murrey sent to her, calling her a "moron" and writing "it's fun watching you burn." She responded saying that he should "stay away from women and get help" before reporting him to the dating app.

The women argue they were just sharing their honest experiences and opinions, but Murrey insists it's all a pack of lies. He even tried to join the Facebook group to defend his honor, but says he was cruelly rejected.

From KTLA:

In a statement to KTLA, Murrey denied all allegations and comments made by the women, saying in part: "For years, key defendants obsessively tracked, stalked and incited harassment against me. These are women with whom I had little to no interaction. In every case of interaction, I rejected each one of them and cut them off, quite swiftly. Instead of going their separate ways, they went on for months and years to spread misinformation about me and countless others. Their actions were deliberate, and now they are playing the victims." A hearing was held on Tuesday where the women appeared in court, defending themselves. They are currently seeking legal representation and hope media attention on their case will bring the right attorneys to them.

