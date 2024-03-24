Learn to play piano and compose with this $35 online learning bundle

TL;DR: Get five courses and 27 hours of instructional content with this Learn to Play the Piano and Music Composition bundle. It's on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $80) for a limited time.

Have you always dreamed of playing the piano or composing your own music but didn't know where to start? Now's your chance to turn that dream into reality with the Learn to Play the Piano and Music Composition bundle.

Packed with everything you need to kickstart your musical journey, this comprehensive bundle is available for just $34.99 (reg. $80) and offers value and endless possibilities for aspiring musicians. The bundle has five courses covering a lot of ground.

The Pianoforall course is taught by Robin Hall, who has a 4.7-star instructor rating out of five stars. This new approach to learning music has been created to advance you from a beginner quickly. This intro course teaches you how to read music and play by ear.

Start out with rhythm-style piano (like Billy Joel) and move over to other styles like blues and ragtime. You'll eventually even begin to create your own music.

Another course called Practicing and Arranging Music with the Piano is taught by composer, producer, and teacher Jack Vaughan. He'll show you how to deconstruct and play your favorite tunes. Learn all about melodic and accompaniment patterns.

The other courses focus on music theory, composition, and production to round out the education. And you can learn from the comfort of your own home and at your own pace.

Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced musician looking to expand your skills, this comprehensive bundle provides the perfect foundation for your musical journey.

