Nab two of Microsoft's leading programs for the price of one—just $50 until March 24

Microsoft is like the rockstar of the tech world, known for dishing out solid productivity software that users from big-shot companies to your next-door neighbor rely on. And even after all this time, Microsoft Office and Windows operating systems are still rocking it worldwide.

Through March 24, you can get lifetime access to MS Office 2019 and Windows 11 Pro on sale for $49.97 (reg. $408).

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows has popular programs that make the software suite prominent in productivity. Users can access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Each program has been given a facelift appropriate to the times. For example, PowerPoint includes new-look presentation tools, while Outlook offers an updated and more efficient way to navigate emails and contacts.

Users will need a computer that runs Windows 10 or Windows 11. 1GB of RAM or more is recommended, as is 4GB of hard disk formatting.

If you don't have Windows 11, don't fret. Windows 11 Pro is also included in this bundle. The updated take on the Microsoft Classic was created for those who have embraced the hybrid work model. Microsoft Teams can be easily integrated into one's taskbar, and TPM 2.0 protects against tampering from unwanted users.

Biometrics login, which is hardware-dependent, allows for encrypted authentication and enhances virus protection. It's ideal for anyone looking to increase productivity while maintaining a strong security presence.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro has been rated four stars by PCMagazine and TechRadar.

If you're looking to install Windows 11 Pro on your computer, you'll need a processor that's 1GHz or faster, and you'll need 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB or more of storage space.

"Products worked great, No issues activating Windows or Office. Would definitely buy again if the need arises," writes a verified buyer.

Purchase this bundle of a Microsoft Office Pro 2019 lifetime license and Windows 11 Pro for $49.97 (reg. $408) until March 24 at 11:59 PM PT.

