Save nearly $70 off these top-rated Beats Studio earbuds

TL;DR: Enjoy a listening experience like no other with the Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds in Open Box condition for only $99.99 (Reg. $169) and save nearly $70.

Your all-access pass to musical nirvana is here thanks to Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Imagine the raw emotion of a live studio session, now magically compacted into an in-ear form factor that's as discreet as it is dynamic. It doesn't get much better than that.

Ever wanted to shut out the world and dive deep into your tunes? Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) has got your back, blocking out those pesky distractions. Or perhaps you're the type to keep an ear out for the pizza delivery while jamming out? Transparency mode is your friend, blending music with the sounds of your surroundings seamlessly. And with up to 8 hours of non-stop beats plus an extra 24 hours courtesy of a sleek, pocket-sized charging case, the party never stops.

What's more, dual-beam microphones ensure your calls are crystal clear, cutting through the noise without missing a beat. On-ear controls? As intuitive as it gets. Customize your listening experience with a simple press and hold, from toggling between ANC and Transparency mode to summoning your trusty voice assistant. Plus, one-touch pairing with Apple and Android devices makes connectivity a breeze.

"But what's this 'Open Box' jazz?" you ask. It's basically you snagging the hottest gear at a sweet deal because it's from overstocked inventory. Sure, the packaging might have a few battle scars from its journey, but what's inside is guaranteed to be in mint condition, ready to rock your world.

Experience music like never before with Beats Studio Buds for only $99.99 (reg. $169) and save nearly $70.

StackSocial prices subject to change.