Holy crap! Trump now selling bibles

Indited for paying off a porn star to stay quiet, Donald Trump is now hawking bibles because he has no limits.

Greed, desperation, and his sheer unwillingness to admit humiliation find Republican super scumbag Donald Trump selling bibles to suckers. $60 will get you the word of God, as endorsed by Donald. At least this time, he is holding the book right side up.

"Happy Holy Week! Let's Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible," Trump wrote, directing his supporters to a website selling the book for $59.99. The effort comes as Trump has faced a serious money crunch amid mounting legal bills while he fights four criminal indictments along with a series of civil charges. Trump was given a reprieve Monday when a New York appeals court agreed to hold off on collecting the more than $454 million he owes following a civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. Trump has already posted a $92 million bond in connection with defamation cases brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault. AP

Fundies and evangelicals who are blindly following this dolt really have even sold themselves out.