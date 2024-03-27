Despite gag order, Trump throws tantrum against judge and daughter

Donald Trump, a professional Bible-salesman and amateur pussy grabber, is set to go to trial next month on 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records related to alleged hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Judge Juan M. Merchan will preside over the trial.

Earlier this week, Trump had a hissy fit over the judge and the judge's daughter in an unhinged rant on Truth Social. He wrote:

Judge Juan Merchan, a very distinguished looking man, is nevertheless a true and certified Trump Hater who suffers from a very serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In other words, he hates me! His daughter is a senior executive at a Super Liberal Democrat firm that works for Adam "Shifty" Schiff, the Democrat National Committee, (Dem)Senate Majority PAC, and even Crooked Joe Biden. He was recently the judge on an unrelated trial of a long term employee, elderly and not in good health. This judge treated him viciously, telling him either you cooperate or I'm putting you in jail for 15 years. He pled, and went to jail for very minor offenses, highly unusual, served 4 months in Rikers, and now they are after him again, this time for allegedly lying (doesn't look like a lie to me!), and they threatened him again with 15 years if he doesn't say something bad about "TRUMP." He is devastated and scared! These COUNTRY DESTROYING SCOUNDRELS & THUGS HAVE NO CASE AGAINST ME. WITCH HUNT!

After Trump posted the message, the prosecutor on the case, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, asked Judge Merchan to issue a gag order, noting Trump's "longstanding history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him." (Bragg himself has received over 600 threats after Trump posted inflammatory statements against him.)

The judge agreed, and issued a limited gag order against Trump. In the order, issued yesterday, Judge Merchan wrote that Trump's statements were "threatening, inflammatory, denigrating" and that the "consequences of those statements included not only fear on the part of the individual targeted, but also the assignment of increased security resources to investigate threats and protect the individuals and family members thereof."

The gag order bars Trump from making public statements that could interfere with the integrity of the trial by intimidating witnesses, disrupting the work of court officials and attorneys, or influencing jurors. It also has a provision to protect the family members of anyone working on the case from being targeted by public statements that could hinder the fair administration of justice.

Well, it took less than 24 hours for Trump to write another post denigrating the judge and his daughter. This morning on Truth Social, Trump issued a two-part screed complaining about the gag order (which he is allowed to do) and making inflammatory statements against the judge's daughter that are sure to rile up his lunatic base.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam "Shifty" Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional "order," as he continues to try and take away my Rights. This Judge, by issuing a vicious "Gag Order," is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong! Page 2: So, let me get this straight, the Judge's daughter is allowed to post pictures of her "dream" of putting me in jail, the

Manhattan D.A. is able to say whatever lies about me he wants, the Judge can violate our Laws and Constitution at every turn, but

I am not allowed to talk about the attacks against me, and the Lunatics trying to destroy my life, and prevent me from winning the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am dominating? Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to "Get Trump," and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer. How can this be allowed?

Trump's post directly targets the judge and his daughter. It looks like a clear violation of the gag order. But Trump's insatiable craving to express his signature blend of victimhood, paranoia, and self-aggrandizement, means that even a gag order can't silence his penchant for throwing tantrums and spinning wild tales whenever he faces the consequences of his actions. The only thing truly "un-American" and "unConstitutional" is his own behavior.