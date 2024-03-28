Calling all students! You can snag this student-friendly HP Chromebook for less than $70

TL;DR: If you're looking to outfit a student with a budget-friendly laptop, look no further than this refurbished HP Chromebook. Designed with Education Edition features and more, it's on sale for less than $70 for a limited time!

So, your kiddo's getting to the age where they could seriously use their own laptop (not that there's anything wrong with the family computer!). While you want what's best for them, they probably don't need all the latest gizmos and gadgets to sail through the school day.

That's where this refurbished HP Chromebook comes in. At less than $70 but still substantial enough to help your student power through assignments, projects, and more, it's a highly versatile and budget-friendly option.

While it's refurbished, that doesn't mean it won't play well. It's got a Grade "B" refurbishment rating, meaning there'll be a few markings or scuffs on its exterior, though it'll perform as usual. There's nothing a cute or funky laptop case couldn't hide!

Perfect for viewing assignments and other notes, this HP Chromebook's 11.6-inch screen with Intel UHD Graphics 500 shows images and other media in crisp detail. Its resolution of 1366×768 SVA also makes your student's viewing experience more pleasant.

Whether your kiddo is drafting an end-of-year essay or creating fun history slideshows, the 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor ensures your student can multi-task like a boss and helps them check off your to-do list faster. And with 4GB of RAM and a 16GB eMMC SSD of storage, they'll have plenty of space for their classroom notes, slides, and more.

This Chromebook is also an Education Edition device, meaning it's outfitted with features tailored for educational use. There's management software for teachers, educational apps for your kiddo, and much more! Plus, since this device offers up to 13 hours of battery life on a full charge, your student won't have to stress about recharging throughout the school day.

No wonder one verified reviewer wrote, "I bought it for my 6th-grade granddaughter. She loves it. Connected easily to [her] school account, which helps with homework at home."

Upgrade your student's studying game with this refurbished 11.6-inch Education Edition HP Chromebook for just $69.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See also: Google's cheaper Chromebook: enough of a computer