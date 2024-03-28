EV owners are shocked that tires wear out

Science is fun, kids!

EV owners should be aware that tires rated for higher speeds are more expensive and generally last much shorter distances than tires made for passenger cars. They will be happy to know that the regenerative braking technology will save them a little on brakes and rotors. Oil changes and general maintenance will save them a ton. My brother drives his EV 20-30k miles yearly and only has to worry about tires, brakes, and windshield wipers/fluid.

Automotive dealer software company CDK Global published a lengthy study about EV service in late 2023. In it, one respondent said that "when it comes to EVs, tires are the new oil change." We published a story last August about Rivian R1Ts needing new rubber after as few as 6,000 miles. Not all EV owners deal with such egregious wear, but considering most service shops recommend oil changes every 5,000 miles on gasoline-powered cars, the comparison checks out in that case.

It only becomes more disconcerting when you see how pricey EV-specific tires are. If you're looking at the Goodyear ElectricDrive, they start at $201 apiece. Step up to the ElectricDrive GT models and they're $271 a pop, meaning it's nearly $1,100 for a set. And while these would work for a Tesla Model 3, they wouldn't properly fit a Rivian, whose 275/65R20 Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tires cost $461.68 each.