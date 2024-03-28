"The short skirt that you chose to wear encourages fantasy" — 75-year-old professor's sick email to honors presentation student

"The short skirt that you chose to wear could be distracting to some folks in your audience. The issue with clothing that encourages fantasy is that it has the potential to distract from your presented content."

TikTok user @aaaabbbbyyyyyyyyy shared the email message from her 75-year-old psychology professor at a state univeristy, who made this wildly inappropriate comment about her attire during an honors presentation.

The student was baffled by the email. "There was no dress code requirement for this presentation," she said. She was wearing a loose cardigan, mid-thigh skirt with shorts and tights and showed the outfit in her video.

The full excerpt from the professor's email:

While I really liked it that you dressed for the occasion of your presentation, the short skirt that you chose to wear could be distracting to some folks in your audience. You did remain behind the computer station during most of your presentation, so your attire truly did not distract your audience. The issue with clothing that encourages fantasy is that it has the potential to distract from your presented content.

After sharing the email with classmates, most agreed it was inappropriate, but some male students asked for context. She responded, "There's no context that makes saying something like that okay."

This apparently wasn't an isolated incident. The professor told another female student wearing jeans and a t-shirt that her "tight shirt was distracting" because "people would be paying more attention to her shapely form."

She forwarded the email to the psychology department head, who acknowledged the behavior was unacceptable and contacted the Title IX office. However, based on a prior negative experience, the student doubts they will properly address the issue, saying, "I don't believe they will do much in disciplinary action for the professor who said that to me."

It's time for Professor Creepazoid to take a permanent sabbatical.