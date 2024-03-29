Trump blames self-created problems on nonexistent federal agency

Donald Trump took a break from hawking copies of his Holy Bible: The Pussy Grabber Edition to complain about his unfair treatment by the "Elections" federal agency.

The beleaguered authoritarian took to Truth Social yesterday afternoon to air his latest of many grievances:

Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised, and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately. His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me. She works for Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam "Shifty" Schiff, and other Radical Leftists who Campaign on "Getting Trump," and fundraise off the "Biden Indictments" – including this Witch Hunt, which her father "presides" over, a TOTAL Conflict – and attacking Biden's Political Opponent through the Courts. Former D.A. Cy Vance refused to bring this case, as did all Federal Agencies, including "Elections."

The only hitch? Trump's adversary is a figment of his imagination. As Bipartisan Report points out, The Federal Election Commission (FEC) comes close in name, but lacks any authority to press criminal charges, essentially rendering Trump's tirade a battle against windmills.

In classic Trump style, his biggest problem isn't anyone plotting against him — it's just the simple truth, which he treats like an enemy out to get him.