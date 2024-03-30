Do you have the right stuff? Apply to be an astronaut

Since its inception in 1959, only 360 people have been members of the NASA Astronaut Corps. There are currently 48 active astronauts, and NASA is building the Artemis Generation. If you dreamed of being an astronaut as a kid – and I refuse to believe anyone doesn't – NASA is actively recruiting online. Apply to be an astronaut!

To apply, you'll need to:

Be a U.S. citizen Have a master's degree* in a STEM field, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics, from an accredited institution. Have a minimum of three years of related professional experience obtained after degree completion (or 1,000 Pilot-in-Command hours with at least 850 of those hours in high performance jet aircraft for pilots) For medical doctors, time in residency can count towards experience and must be completed by June 2025. Be able to successfully complete the NASA long-duration flight astronaut physical.

Don't waste any time because the application deadline is April 2, 2024.

If you don't have the right stuff but want to do some cool space activities, NASA also has a page full of STEM resources for students and families. There are coding challenges, gorgeous backgrounds, and an entire graphic novel about the first woman on the moon.