The audio effects added to this video of baby octopi playing makes me so happy. Baby octopi are already adorable, and this added audio just makes watching them swim around even more entertaining. If you're having a bad day, hopefully this video will cheer you up.

If baby octopi actually talked to each other in these adorable gibberish voices, I'd have to move near the ocean and listen to them all day long.



See also: Watch this stunning footage of a real-life octopus garden