This three-in-one mouth care set features cordless charging — on sale for $64.99

TL;DR: If your teeth could use a full detail, this Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush, and Inductive Charging Base Set on sale for $64.99 (reg. $79) can be of service.

Oftentimes there's not enough room on the bathroom counter to store all of your necessary lotions, products, devices, and chargers. For those who are looking for an electric flosser and toothbrush set that won't take up too much room, consider a cordless base set.

If you're looking to reduce clutter on your bathroom counter, this Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush, and Inductive Charging Base Set on sale for $64.99 (reg. $79) is a great opportunity to start.

The three parts of this deal aren't separate, they are a trifecta bundled together. The flosser includes a strong pulsed stream of water for cleaning all the crevices in your mouth, especially those created by bridgework, braces, and caps. If you're using it with the littles, you'll also score different agitator tips for different smiles, so no one feels overrun with water.

The toothbrush features interchangeable brush heads and a quiet motor, so you can brush in any mode at any time without waking up the whole house to clean gums and shiny teeth. The smart timer makes sure you're never over-brushing and giving your mouth the TKO, while the three modes include spa options for those chompers.

When you're all set, the charging base is compact and sleek, saving a ton of space on your bathroom counter for all those gross manual toothbrushes to die. There's only one cord, so you save some outlet space for things that matter more (the phone charger closest to the toilet).

For a pearly white smile, get this Water Flosser, Sonic Toothbrush, and Inductive Charging Base Set for $64.99 (reg. $79).

