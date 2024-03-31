Snag this exceptional deal on a MacBook Air with a "B" grade for a fraction of its retail price

TL;DR: This refurbished MacBook Air boasts a grade "B" rating and exceptional quality with slight signs of wear and is only $369.99 (Reg. $1,199), saving you $829.

Stop right there! Before you head to the Apple store to get a laptop, take a moment to appreciate this exceptional deal that doesn't sacrifice quality. This refurbished MacBook Air is a beacon of modernity in a razor-thin aluminum suit, and it's been waiting for you.

How does it hold up? Let us count the ways. It boasts an Intel Core i5 processor that doesn't just "handle" tasks; it dances through them like a ballerina pirouetting her heart out, whether you're crafting your magnum opus or binge-watching the latest viral series.

Meanwhile, the integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000 is your knight in shining armor, ensuring your visual experience is nothing short of spectacular, with smooth sailing for both video streaming and game playing.

And, of course, you'll have 128GB of SSD storage at your fingertips. Forget the clutter of external hard drives; welcome to a world where convenience meets mobility. Plus, its 720p FaceTime HD camera makes sure you're always ready for your close-up.

This MacBook's battery keeps the show running up to a staggering 12 hours. And with 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a duo of USB 3.0 ports, and an SDXC-capable SD card slot, you're equipped for every adventure.

The kicker? it's refurbished with a "B" grade, meaning you get all this awesomeness with slight signs of previous use…and a much smaller price tag.

Feeling the love?

Invest in this statement of style and efficiency for only $369.99 (Reg. $1,199), saving $829. You can't afford not to.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop