Biden repeatedly hammers Trump where it hurts most: "under his skin" (video)

Looks like President Biden is veering from Michelle Obama's "When they go low, we go high" tactic, attacking Donald Trump where it hurts most. And the sore spot seems to be "under Donald Trump's skin."

Just "in recent days," as MSNBC's Mika Brzezinki points out, Biden has hammered Trump by calling out his many painful truths, including: "feeble, confused, and tired," "weak and desperate," "broke Don," "campaign can't raise money," "a loser," "must have injected bleach," and "old and out of shape."

And Biden himself is driving this new campaign strategy, according to those close to the president. "There's just something about Joe Biden that gets under Donald Trump's skin more than anybody, and I think Joe Biden knows that," said one aide. (See video below, posted by Biden's Wins.)

Rather than "go high: when "they go low," Biden seems to prefer the ol' idiom, "Fight fire with fire."