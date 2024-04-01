Truth Social reports $58 million loss: share price in freefall

Reality is catching up with Donald Trump's Truth Social. The company that owns it has delivered its first full-year financial results and they're about as wonderful as a Lara Trump song.

As reported by Forbes' Derek Saul, Trump Media's stock (DJT, because of course it is) nosedived 25% after revealing paltry revenues of $4.1 million and a net loss of $58.2 million for 2023. The company's fourth-quarter sales were a measly $750,000, which is probably less than what Trump spends on bronzer in a month.

Despite these dismal numbers, Trump Media still boasts a ridiculous $6 billion market cap, giving it a price-to-sales ratio of 1,470. To put that into perspective, Reddit and Snap have ratios of 9 and 4, respectively. You could argue that Trump Media is a new enterprise with "theoretical potential," but as Forbes points it, is more closely resembles a meme stock. Its meteoric rise is reminiscent of the AMC and GameStop fiascos of 2021, driven more by hype and FOMO than any genuine belief in the company's prospects.

