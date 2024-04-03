Giant rock hits car in heart-stopping video taken during Taiwan earthquake

This terrifying dashcam video was taken during the major earthquake in Taiwan yesterday. You can see cars driving along the road next to a steep mountain on the right-hand side. Suddenly, one of the cars stops in the middle of the road. A few seconds later, the car starts rolling backward.



But then, a giant rock the size of the car comes crashing through the barrier between the mountain and the road, smashing into the rear right corner of the car.



Next, the driver of the car recording the dashcam video starts backing up as well, and it's a good thing they did because another huge rock appears and tumbles down the road, heading straight for the car. Fortunately, the rock stops rolling before it reaches the car.



I hope no one was hurt, and it seems like no one was.