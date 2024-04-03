Reagan-appointed judge calls out Jan 6 riot as an affront to America: Sentences MAGA rioter to 7+ Years

In MAGA land, Ronald Reagan would be considered a communist RINO deep state adrenochrome-drinker. As proof, Donald Trump cultists can offer US District Judge Royce Lamberth, appointed by Ronald Reagan, who sentenced J6 insurrectionist Taylor James Johnatakis to over seven years behind bars for seven criminal offenses.

During the trial, Johnatakis showed little remorse for assaulting a police officer ("we did nothing," he said in an earlier interview). He spouted Sovereign Citizen conspiracy theories (dismissed by the judge as "gobbledygook"), and described himself as a martyr of "injustice," just as his god-emperor Kandy Korn Kolored Kaligula is wont to do.

While delivering the sentence, Judge Lamberth blasted Johnatakis for parroting Donald Trump's claims that the severity of January 6 was "overblown" and romanticizing his detainment as being in a "gulag."

According to The Mercury News: