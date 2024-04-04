"Even Jesus was dating a hooker" — MAGA supporter on Trump's godliness



Davram Stiefler of the Good Liars spoke to a MAGA gentleman wearing a T-Shirt depicting Trump as the Terminator with the "I'll be back" catchphrase. The MAGA man wanted people to know that Donald Trump was "picked by God," and as proof, said that "even Jesus was dating a hooker." To further bolster his claims that Trump supporters are God's chosen people, he pointed out "the apostles, they were pretty much all trash."

MAGA man: If you look at the history of Jesus, it was hundreds of years later before he was recognized, and that's probably the same thing that's going to happen to Donald Trump.

Stiefler: When you see him, the presence that he has in the room, the way he kind of commands the crowd and the way that he's…

MAGA man: I think that he's been picked by God, yes.

Stiefler: He wears lifts on his shoes, he wears a lot of make up. He wears a girdle to hold in his belly. Is that something God would do?

MAGA man: First off, if you knew anything about the apostles, they were pretty much all trash. They all had their bad qualities, and even Jesus was dating a hooker.