Marjorie Taylor Greene: eclipse a sign God wants America to repent

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote today that this morning's unusual East Coast earthquake and next week's total eclipse are among signs sent by God to warn America to repent.

"God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,

she wrote on Twitter. "I pray that our country listens."

The eclipse is in fact the Moon passing between the Sun and the Earth, thereby casting a shadow upon it, an event determined by the regular movements of these celestial bodies and accurately predicted hundreds of years ago. Earthquakes are a rarity up east but regular on a geological timescale: the 4.8-scale quake was the biggest in a decade for the region, and the strongest in New York City for more than a century.

Mad Marge's latest missive has received many responses, but one from former congressional collegue and fellow Republican Adam Kinzinger sums it up concisely: "This lady is in congress?"