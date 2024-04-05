This 13-in-1 docking station promotes maximum organization for only $50

TL;DR: Promote greater versatility and extend your device's functionality with this 13-in-1 docking station, now only $49.99 (reg. $70). It even comes with dual HDMI!

Wires crossed? Us too, and it's not just a miscommunication with the people around us, our computers are confused too. There's a lot to keep track of behind the screen, and if you don't have some organization, you might be in a load of trouble.

If you need a litany of ports for your media and peripheral connection, this 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI for $49.99 (reg. $70) keeps everything neat and tidy, as well as extends your device's functionality!

With super quick 5Gbps speed transfer features and ultra 100W power delivery, this port of ports works amazing with all of your tech, expanding your current tech arsenal's connectivity capabilities and more.

So, what are the 13 moving parts? Included are:

Three USB 3.0 ports

Two HDMI ports

One USB 2.0

USB-C PD charging

USB-C data

3.5mm AUX for easy listening and recording

VGA port for high-quality video buffering

An SD and TF slot

One Gigabit Ethernet

This docking station even promotes ultra-fast speed transfers for your mouse, keyboards, and other devices that are prone to lagging. Plus, this device's power delivery is impressive, offering significantly faster charging.

Whether you're a gamer who needs to connect peripherals to your PC or a professional who needs to link screens to review contracts and other data, this all-purpose docking station can aid your efforts. And when you're ready to power down, this bad boy goes into any drawer easily, so you can make your desk hassle-free!

Not only did this product receive 4.1 out of five on Amazon with over 2,800 reviews, but the folks in our store gave it a full five stars. One reviewer raved, "Small size but lots of ports. Perfect for expanding a simple USB-C port on my computer into a useful set of ports."

Promote office organization and tech versatility with this 13-in-1 Docking Station with Dual HDMI, now just $49.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

