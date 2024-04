Morgonn, a Turning Point USA GenZ poster child, decided to film inside a public bathroom rather than use an available gender-specific facility down the hall.

Morgonn was not weaned on the TV classic Ally McBeal. Filming herself in a public restroom without a musical number erupting should at least earn her a cease and desist.

Welcome to Kansas City where they have ALL GENDER bathrooms…I hate this. pic.twitter.com/yAgth3X9Xy — MORGONN (@morgonnm) April 4, 2024

Oh no! How horrible! A perfectly safe restroom is provided by the Airport.