Matt Damon has a death-defying jungle cat 

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Matt Damon shared this wonderful story about a cat he and his family took home from Costa Rica. (Don't worry, fellow cat lovers. It sounds like the story will be sad, but it will be OK. I promise.) Also, it turns out that Matt Damon does a decent Schwarzenegger impression.

As a side note, Damon is almost certainly talking about the Animal Medical Center in NYC, which is an incredible facility. It has the busiest veterinary emergency room in the country and is a Level 1 veterinary trauma center.

