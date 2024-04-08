Ruined jeans yours for $2500

The fashion people were at it again, selling ruined clothes for astronomical prices to people who think they get it.

Following his viral SS23 'Mud' show, Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia explained that the house now has a whole department dedicated to ageing its clothes and making them dirty. Part of the line-up, these jeans are cut from premium Japanese denim and given the label's 'Super Destroyed' treatment.

Photo: Balenciaga

Context, history, meaning… a devils' advocate might point out that the distressing is relatively convincing, which takes more time and skill than the crude picking, slashing and sanding usually involved. But the point isn't to fool people, it's to lose oneself in signals. They know that you know that they know that you know. Compare to audiophiles, who by and large don't.