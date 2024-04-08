Simplify your life: The must-have remote for Apple TV lovers: Save 20%

TL;DR: Go back to basics withe Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV and get 20% off with code ENJOY20 from 4/8 to 11:59 PM PST on 4/16, only paying $23.99 (Reg. $29.99).

Technology innovations are great, but sometimes you just gotta go back to basics.

The Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV is your ticket to ditching the overly-complicated, voice-command obsessed world of today's remotes. It blends the comfort of traditional button layouts with the slickness of modern tech.

With its infrared (IR) prowess, this remote commands your Apple TV and TV set with precision. Syncing? More like instant marrying of tech in mere seconds, granting you the power to control volume, power, and mute without breaking a sweat. And forget about shouting at your devices – every command you need is right under your thumb, no voice required.

Designed with a nod to what you know and love, the Function101 Button Remote offers an ease of navigation that makes the Siri Remote look like a relic. It's all about enhancing your Apple TV experience, not reinventing the wheel.

But don't let its simplicity fool you. This remote packs a serious punch with up to 12 meters of range. Kick back on the farthest couch corner and still have total control over your binge-watching journey. And since it's rigorously tested with all things Apple TV and compatible with the vast majority of 4K TVs, your setup is guaranteed to be seamless.

No more fumbling with finicky voice commands. The Function101 Button Remote puts the control back in your hands, literally.

Welcome to the future of simplicity.

Get 20% off with code ENJOY20 from 4/8 to 11:59 PM PST on 4/16 and only pay $23.99 (Reg. $29.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change. See other items in the shop.