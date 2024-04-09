Cool your hot chips with scented thermal paste

Scented thermal paste is a thing, now, and it comes in plastic syringes with doe-eyed anime characters and a variety of vegetal flavors. Joanna Nelius:

Are scents a practical feature of thermal paste? Absolutely not, but I don't care. I want to glob a tiny bloop of sweet osmanthus grease onto my CPU and inhale it deeply before attaching my cooler and destroying the smell between two hot pieces of metal. Give me a bouquet of plastic syringes filled with osmanthus-scented paste!

The sick curiosity of seeing how close a non-edible thing can smell like the real thing never left my brain. It probably started the first time my friends and I passed around Mr. Sketch Scented Markers in the back of our 5th-grade classroom, arguing over which one smelled the best and inhaling them until our heads got fuzzy.