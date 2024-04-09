No-one hurt in Massachusetts Satanic Temple bombing

The Satanic Temple in Salem (handout)

Staff turning up to the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts, found the building had been damaged by fire the night before. No-one was hurt and bomb technicians confirmed the device was no longer dangerous, reports the Associated Press, but it's not the first time the building has been targeted.

In 2022, a man pleaded not guilty to arson, destruction of a place of worship and civil rights violation charges after he was accused of setting fire to the building. … Founded in 2013, the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple says it doesn't believe in Satan but describes itself as a "non-theistic religious organization" that advocates for secularism. It is separate from the Church of Satan, which was founded in the 1960s.

Michael Cassidy, 35, was recently charged with a hate crime after destroying a statute of a pagan idol at Iowa's state Capitol, placed there there by the Satanic Temple of Iowa after it began allowing religious displays in the building.