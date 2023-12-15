Satanic Temple display at Iowa Capitol destroyed by upset Christian man

When Iowa decided to allow religious displays in its Capitol building, the U.S. Constitution obliged it to allow those of any religion, not just the Christian sects favored by officials there. Accordingly, the Satanic Temple in Des Moines got itself a spot and put up a lovely little display with candles, tenets, Baphomet, etc. It was "vandalized beyond repair" by Michael Cassidy, 35, who was arrested by Iowa State Police and charged with criminal mischief.

"This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair." the temple posted in a statement. "We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted."

The display had resulted in various upset internet postings by state representatives, church leaders and the like, some of whom explicitly called for its removal or destruction. Iowa's governor, Kim Reynolds, told them to calm their bits in a statement of her own that only led to further coverage and a national streisanding of the Baphomet situation at the Iowa Capital.

"Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple's display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable. In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the nativity scene that will be on display – the true reason for the season."

Cassidy, who has run for political office in the past without success, was quoted by media saying "I saw this blasphemous statue and was outraged. My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted."

Satanists are generally atheists and not worship Satan, but appropriate the relevant Christian and pagan symbolism for cabalistic shenanigans, fun times, etc.