256 bytes of code generate this spooky fractal city

Remnants by Alcatraz

If graphical demos generated by extremely short snippets of code tend to be correspondingly brief, Remnants by Alcatraz is startlingly extensive. I just can't believe this somehow emerges from 256 bytes of code! Slow pans across a detailed industrial fractal city, fading into the raymarched mist, with crossfades from one view to the next.

A 256byte intro presented at Revision 2024 demoparty. Code: Gopher. Platform: DOS. Binary can be found here.

