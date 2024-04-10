256 bytes of code generate this spooky fractal city

If graphical demos generated by extremely short snippets of code tend to be correspondingly brief, Remnants by Alcatraz is startlingly extensive. I just can't believe this somehow emerges from 256 bytes of code! Slow pans across a detailed industrial fractal city, fading into the raymarched mist, with crossfades from one view to the next.

A 256byte intro presented at Revision 2024 demoparty. Code: Gopher. Platform: DOS. Binary can be found here.

