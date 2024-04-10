FAA investigating Boeing jets after engineer claims they are flawed

Boeing's 777 and 787 Dreamliner are under new scrutiny after a whistleblower claimed that there are undisclosed flaws in their manufacturing that "could become catastrophic as the airplanes age."

Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer, alleges that Boeing took shortcuts when manufacturing its 777 and 787 Dreamliner jets … his formal complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration, filed in January and made public on Tuesday, is not specific to the newer 737 Max jet that has been grounded twice by the Federal Aviation Administration. Salehpour on Tuesday said his complaint raises "two quality issues that may dramatically reduce the life of the planes." I am doing this not because I want Boeing to fail, but because I want it to succeed and prevent crashes from happening," Salehpour told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. "The truth is Boeing can't keep going the way it is. It needs to do a little bit better, I think."

If you see horses, Sam, go to them.

