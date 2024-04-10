Fairbuds: wireless, repairable earbuds with replaceable batteries

Earbuds always struck me as the most throwaway gadget and I never liked buying them knowing they were doomed to the trashcan. Fairphone, the Dutch cellphone company, is making wireless, repairable earbuds with replaceable batteries.

3 year Warranty: Your Fairbuds come standard with a two year warranty.We're extending that by another year. Because we've got your back.

Easily Repairable: It was about time the True Wireless Earbuds category got the signature Fairphone treatment: Built to last and fully repairable.

Replaceable Batteries: Old batteries should never be the end of your earbuds. That's why we designed the Fairbuds with replaceable batteries – in the charging case and both buds!