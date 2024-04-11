Oh dear! Newsmax host slams Biden for not knowing "Africa is a country" (video)

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty hurled what he thought was a real Biden zinger, slamming the President for not knowing basic geography. But it turns out, Finnerty is the one sporting the dunce cap.

"Biden didn't know that Africa was a country," said the smug host of the trusty "news" organization that faces a Big Lie lawsuit scheduled to go to trial in September.

Finnerty continued to zap Biden with other MAGA bitching points, for which he credited Trump-appointed Special Councel Robert Hur, before concluding, "All very embarrassing stuff." Embarrassing all right — for the stable genius at Newsmax, that is. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

"Biden didn't know that Africa was a country … very embarrassing stuff" — Newsmax host Rob Finnerty attacks Biden pic.twitter.com/rspyz8kWGJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 11, 2024

